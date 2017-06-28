Cubs' Jake Arrieta: Struggles in loss to Nationals

Arrieta (7-6) allowed six runs (five earned) on six hits and six walks across four innings in Tuesday's loss to the Nationals. He struck out four.

Arrieta struggled to gain a grasp of the strike zone in this one, throwing just 54 percent of his pitches for strikes while issuing six walks for just the fourth time in his big league career. He also failed to control the Nats' baserunners in any fashion, yielding six stolen bases to help the opposing offense manufacture runs. This poor performance also continued a disturbing recent trend of short outings for Arrieta, who has failed to complete five innings in three of his last four starts. He owns an ugly 17:11 K:BB over 20 innings during that span and will look to right the ship Sunday against the Reds.