Cubs' Jake Arrieta: Wins third game of 2017

Arrieta (3-0) allowed five runs, four of which were earned, on eight hits while striking out eight across six innings to earn the win Saturday against the Reds.

Despite giving up a pair of first-inning homers, Arrieta settled down nicely while the Cubs bats came out in a big way to help him pick up his third victory of the season. Although he's given up at least three runs in each of his last three outings, he has a solid 3.65 ERA to go with 29 strikeouts on the season, and he'll continue to be a high-end fantasy starter. He'll make his next start Friday against the Red Sox.

