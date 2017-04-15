Cubs' Jake Buchanan: Heads to DL
Buchanan was placed on the 7-day disabled list Saturday.
It's unclear what's ailing Buchanan, but he was replaced on the Triple-A roster by WIlliams Perez. Buchanan should slot back into Iowa's rotation when he returns.
