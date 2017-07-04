Cubs' Jason Heyward: Activated and starting Tuesday

Heyward (hand) was activated from the 10-day DL and will start in right field and bat sixth Tuesday against the Rays.

Heyward was deployed on what turned out to be a three-game rehab assignment Sunday, and collected a base hit in each of those outings. Now ready to return, Heyward will bring some consistency to what has been a carousel in right field since he went down. His .714 OPS prior to injury leaves a bit to be desired, however.