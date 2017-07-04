Cubs' Jason Heyward: Activated and starting Tuesday
Heyward (hand) was activated from the 10-day DL and will start in right field and bat sixth Tuesday against the Rays.
Heyward was deployed on what turned out to be a three-game rehab assignment Sunday, and collected a base hit in each of those outings. Now ready to return, Heyward will bring some consistency to what has been a carousel in right field since he went down. His .714 OPS prior to injury leaves a bit to be desired, however.
More News
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...