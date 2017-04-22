Cubs' Jason Heyward: Blasts first home run Friday
Heyward went 1-for-5 and launched his first home run of the season in Friday's win over the Reds.
After a disastrous 2016 in which he hit .230 with a career-low seven home runs, Heyward looks like he might be turning things around in 2017. He's hitting .286 so far this year, and the home run is a good sign. Now might be a good time to buy low, as Heyward has 20-20 potential at his best.
