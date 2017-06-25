Cubs' Jason Heyward: Could return Thursday

Heyward (hand) suffered no setbacks while taking swings in the batting cage Sunday, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. A return from the disabled list Thursday remains a possibility.

Heyward was placed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday and hadn't been able to take any swings prior to Sunday's session. The Cubs will continue to monitor the condition of the cut on his hand in the coming days, but if he's able to hit and field with no pain, it's looking like the Gold Glover may be able to return on June 29 against the Nationals.