Cubs' Jason Heyward: Hand still tender
Heyward (hand) said he still felt some pain while swinging a bat Monday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
While Heyward has been able to take swings in the batting cage recently, he's still not feeling 100 percent when doing so. He was originally hoping to come off the disabled list once his minimum 10-day stay was up Thursday, but it's now possible that he'll need some extra time to let his hand heal up.
More News
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...
-
Waivers: Rodon and lefty returns
Many of Carlos Rodon's Fantasy owners grew tired of waiting for his return, so now is your...
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...