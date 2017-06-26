Cubs' Jason Heyward: Hand still tender

Heyward (hand) said he still felt some pain while swinging a bat Monday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

While Heyward has been able to take swings in the batting cage recently, he's still not feeling 100 percent when doing so. He was originally hoping to come off the disabled list once his minimum 10-day stay was up Thursday, but it's now possible that he'll need some extra time to let his hand heal up.