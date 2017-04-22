Cubs' Jason Heyward: Homers in second consecutive contest

Heyward went 2-for-4 with a homer, a walk, two runs and four RBI Saturday against the Reds.

Heyward's second blast of the season was a three-run shot to break open the game in the sixth inning of a Cubs victory. He's now left the yard in back-to-back contests, and he also has a .300 batting average, as he looks to put his disappointing 2016 campaign behind him, and he's on his way to re-establishing himself as a solid fantasy option.