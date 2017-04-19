Cubs' Jason Heyward: Not in lineup Wednesday
Heyward is not in the Cubs' starting lineup for Wednesday's matinee against the Brewers.
The veteran has been hot lately, extending his hitting streak to seven games with a 2-for-4 effort in Tuesday's win. However, with southpaw Tommy Milone on the mound Wednesday for Milwaukee, Heyward and Kyle Schwarber will give way to Albert Almora and Matt Szczur in the outfield.
