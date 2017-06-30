Cubs' Jason Heyward: Participates in BP on Friday
Heyward (hand) took batting practice prior to Friday's game against the Reds, MLB.com's Carrie Muskat reports.
Heyward is still working his way back from a hand injury that has kept him out since June 18. The outfielder could return to the team Saturday depending on how he felt after taking more cuts. In his place, Jon Jay is getting the start in right for Friday's game.
More News
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...
-
Waiver Wire: Snell still worth owning?
Luis Castillo has caught Scott White's eye, but he's not willing to dump Blake Snell for him....