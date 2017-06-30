Cubs' Jason Heyward: Participates in BP on Friday

Heyward (hand) took batting practice prior to Friday's game against the Reds, MLB.com's Carrie Muskat reports.

Heyward is still working his way back from a hand injury that has kept him out since June 18. The outfielder could return to the team Saturday depending on how he felt after taking more cuts. In his place, Jon Jay is getting the start in right for Friday's game.

