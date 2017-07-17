Cubs' Jason Heyward: Posts another two-hit game Sunday
Heyward went 2-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI in Sunday's win over the Orioles. He also stole a base.
Heyward now has two hits in three straight games, and he's raised his batting average from .258 to .265 in the process. Heyward's strong defense alone should keep him in the lineup most days, and if he continues to hit, he could provide some fantasy value down the stretch.
