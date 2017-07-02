Cubs' Jason Heyward: Rehab set for Sunday

Heyward (hand) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Low-A South Bend on Sunday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Heyward's hand has apparently responded well to his increased activity, clearing the way for him to begin a minor-league rehab assignment. It's unclear how long he'll spend on the assignment, but this is the last obstacle in Heyward's way before he is deemed ready to rejoin the Cubs. If all goes well, it appears he should be able to return sometime during Chicago's upcoming homestand before the All-Star break.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories