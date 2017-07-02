Cubs' Jason Heyward: Rehab set for Sunday
Heyward (hand) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Low-A South Bend on Sunday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Heyward's hand has apparently responded well to his increased activity, clearing the way for him to begin a minor-league rehab assignment. It's unclear how long he'll spend on the assignment, but this is the last obstacle in Heyward's way before he is deemed ready to rejoin the Cubs. If all goes well, it appears he should be able to return sometime during Chicago's upcoming homestand before the All-Star break.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...