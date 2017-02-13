Cubs' Jason Heyward: Revamped swing in offseason

Heyward worked on revamping his swing during the offseason, CSN Chicago reports.

Heyward posted the worst offensive season of his career in 2016, finishing with just a .631 OPS. He provides Gold Glove defense in the outfield, but unfortunately that doesn't mean much in fantasy. All eyes will be on Heyward during spring training to see if his revamped swing starts to produce results. He could be a sneaky rebound candidate in 2017 if he puts it all together, as he is just a year removed from posting a .293/.359/.439 line.