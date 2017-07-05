Cubs' Jason Heyward: Sitting versus left-hander Wedneday
Heyward is out of the starting lineup Wednesday against the Rays.
Heyward went 1-for-4 with a walk in his return from the disabled list Tuesday, as he was reinstated after missing nearly two weeks with a hand injury. Nonetheless, with southpaw Blake Snell toeing the rubber for Tampa Bay, the veteran outfielder will take a seat on the bench, giving way to Ben Zobrist in right field.
More News
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...