Cubs' Jason Heyward: Sitting versus left-hander Wedneday

Heyward is out of the starting lineup Wednesday against the Rays.

Heyward went 1-for-4 with a walk in his return from the disabled list Tuesday, as he was reinstated after missing nearly two weeks with a hand injury. Nonetheless, with southpaw Blake Snell toeing the rubber for Tampa Bay, the veteran outfielder will take a seat on the bench, giving way to Ben Zobrist in right field.

