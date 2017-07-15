Play

Cubs' Jason Heyward: Smashes seventh homer of season Friday

Heyward went 2-for-4 with a double and a two-run homer Friday against the Orioles.

Heyward blasted his seventh bomb of the campaign to move the Cubs out to an eight-run lead in a game the team would have to come back to win. Although his .258/.316/.406 slash line is an improvement from his disappointing 2016 season, he's still been a shaky fantasy option through the first half of the season.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast