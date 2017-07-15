Cubs' Jason Heyward: Smashes seventh homer of season Friday
Heyward went 2-for-4 with a double and a two-run homer Friday against the Orioles.
Heyward blasted his seventh bomb of the campaign to move the Cubs out to an eight-run lead in a game the team would have to come back to win. Although his .258/.316/.406 slash line is an improvement from his disappointing 2016 season, he's still been a shaky fantasy option through the first half of the season.
