Cubs' Jason Heyward: Takes cuts Wednesday

Heyward (hand) took some swings Wednesday, but Joe Maddon said Heyward's hand still doesn't feel "quite right", Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Heyward probably is at least a few days away from a return. Until he resurfaces, the Cubs will continue to roll with increase duty from Jon Jay and Albert Almora in the outfield.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories