Cubs' Jason Heyward: Will need rehab assignment
Heyward (hand) is nearing a minor-league rehab assignment, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
Heyward was able to take batting practice prior to Friday's game against the Reds, and it apparently went well as he's now looking to head out on a rehab assignment before ultimately returning to the Cubs. A clearer return date should come into focus once his rehab stint is solidified. In the meantime, Ian Happ and Jon Jay should continue to see increased playing time while Heyward remains sidelined.
