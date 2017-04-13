Baez is in the Cubs' lineup Thursday against the Dodgers, batting eighth and playing second base.

The infielder returns to the lineup because Los Angeles is starting left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu. Whenever he's starting, the powerful Baez should try to find his way into fantasy players' plans in daily transactions leagues, as well.

