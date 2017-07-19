Cubs' Javier Baez: Belts homer no. 12 Wednesday
Baez went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's win against the Braves.
The young utility man continues to swing a hot bat, as Wednesday's clout marked his second homer in as many days and he now holds a .928 OPS over the past 14 games. With Kris Bryant (finger) day-to-day for the time being, Baez seems to be in line to continue getting regular at-bats, although given how hot he's been as of late, it's hard to believe he won't be a staple in the lineup even when Bryant is back in action.
More News
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....