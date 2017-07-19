Cubs' Javier Baez: Belts homer no. 12 Wednesday

Baez went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's win against the Braves.

The young utility man continues to swing a hot bat, as Wednesday's clout marked his second homer in as many days and he now holds a .928 OPS over the past 14 games. With Kris Bryant (finger) day-to-day for the time being, Baez seems to be in line to continue getting regular at-bats, although given how hot he's been as of late, it's hard to believe he won't be a staple in the lineup even when Bryant is back in action.

