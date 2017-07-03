Cubs' Javier Baez: Collects three hits

Baez went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI in Sunday's win over the Reds.

Baez entered the contest just 1-for-16 over his last five games, so it was nice to see the youngster string a few hits together. With Ben Zobrist back in the mix at second base after returning from a wrist injury over the weekend, Baez could be squeezed a bit for playing time. However, his versatility should get him into the lineup on a fairly regular basis, and he's capable of putting up big games like he did Sunday.

