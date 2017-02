Baez and Ben Zobrist could form a platoon at second base this year, with Baez used against lefties, Mike Petriello of MLB.com reports.

While this would limit the amount of time Baez sees at second, he still figures to play plenty for the Cubs in 2017. Last season, Baez appeared at third base, second base, first base, shortstop and left field, and he'll probably be used in a super-utility role again this year.