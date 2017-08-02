Cubs' Javier Baez: Drives in three Tuesday
Baez went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's win over the Diamondbacks.
Baez proved that you only need to connect on one pitch to be productive sometimes. He's hitting just .188 over his last 10 games but he has three home runs and seven RBI during that stretch, making the youngster a fairly boom-or-bust fantasy option at the moment.
