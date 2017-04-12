Baez is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Dodgers.

Baez was in the lineup for the series opener Monday with lefty Alex Wood on the mound, but manager Joe Maddon will opt to get more left-handed hitters in the starting nine Wednesday to counter right-hander Brandon McCarthy. As a result, Jon Jay will move into the lineup in center field, while Ben Zobrist will cover Baez's usual post at second base. Baez is off to a bit of a slow start to begin 2017, as he's batting .176 and has yet to record a home run or stolen base.