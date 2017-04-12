Cubs' Javier Baez: Gets day off Wednesday
Baez is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Dodgers.
Baez was in the lineup for the series opener Monday with lefty Alex Wood on the mound, but manager Joe Maddon will opt to get more left-handed hitters in the starting nine Wednesday to counter right-hander Brandon McCarthy. As a result, Jon Jay will move into the lineup in center field, while Ben Zobrist will cover Baez's usual post at second base. Baez is off to a bit of a slow start to begin 2017, as he's batting .176 and has yet to record a home run or stolen base.
More News
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...