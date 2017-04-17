Cubs' Javier Baez: Out of lineup Monday
Baez isn't included in the lineup for Monday's game against the Brewers.
Manager Joe Maddon wanted to open up a start for Albert Almora on Monday, so Ben Zobrist will move from the outfield to second base, leaving no lineup spot available for Baez. Though Baez had recorded at least one hit in four straight games, he's gone just 7-for-31 (.226 average) at the plate on the season and is still looking for his first home run.
