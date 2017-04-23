Baez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.

Baez had picked up starts in the Cubs' last four games, but he'll take a seat in the series finale with Ben Zobrist (back) cleared to return to the field Sunday following a two-game hiatus. Though he doesn't have a clear path to an everyday starting role, Baez's ability to play three infield spots will routinely afford him four or five starts a week, making him a safe lineup option in the majority of fantasy leagues.