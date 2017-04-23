Cubs' Javier Baez: Out of lineup Sunday
Baez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.
Baez had picked up starts in the Cubs' last four games, but he'll take a seat in the series finale with Ben Zobrist (back) cleared to return to the field Sunday following a two-game hiatus. Though he doesn't have a clear path to an everyday starting role, Baez's ability to play three infield spots will routinely afford him four or five starts a week, making him a safe lineup option in the majority of fantasy leagues.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...