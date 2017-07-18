Cubs' Javier Baez: Scores twice in Monday's win
Baez went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in Monday's win over the Braves.
Baez started at shortstop in this one with Ben Zobrist at the keystone, then shifted over to second when Addison Russell made a pinch-hit appearance. With Russell hitting just .233 and the veteran Zobrist needing regular days off, expect Baez to keep getting plenty of starts for the Cubs, albeit in more of a utility role.
