Cubs' Javier Baez: Sitting out Sunday

Baez is out of the lineup Sunday against the Orioles, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Baez was in the lineup for the Cubs' first two games out of the All-Star break, but despite rebounding nicely from an 0-for-4, three-strikeout showing Friday with three hits and a walk Saturday, he'll take a seat in the series finale. Ben Zobrist receives the nod at the keystone.