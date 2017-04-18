Baez is batting seventh and playing shortstop Tuesday against the Brewers.

The 24-year-old has only started at second base this season, but he'll give Addison Russell a day off by switching to the other side of the infield. Baez is currently riding a modest four-game hit streak, and given his versatility, he could get more looks around the diamond if other players need days off.

