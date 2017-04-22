Cubs' Javier Baez: Smashes first homer of season
Baez went 2-for-4 with a double, and a solo homer Friday against the Reds.
Baez's first homer of 2017 drew the Cubs within a run of the Reds in the fifth inning of a game they'd eventually win in extra innings. Although he got the season off to a slow start, he's now collected hits in six of his last seven games, and he's appearing to heat up, and fantasy owners who may have left him on the bench recently, will likely want to get him right back into their lineups.
