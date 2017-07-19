Cubs' Javier Baez: Swats 11th homer Tuesday

Baez went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Braves.

That's now three straight multi-hit performances for Baez, who's boosted his batting average by 15 points to .271 since the All-Star break. The 24-year-old also has 11 homers and a .778 OPS on the season, putting him on pace to set career highs in those categories.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast