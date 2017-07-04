Cubs' Javier Baez: Takes seat Tuesday

Baez is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Rays.

Baez had collected back-to-back starts at the keystone, but will take a seat despite collecting a three-hit performance in his last outing. The return of Jason Heyward to the lineup will send utility man Ben Zobrist back to the infield, representing another body Baez will have to compete with for starts. Manager Joe Maddon will surely find creative ways to give Baez regular playing time, however, as he's solid defensively and currently owns a .756 OPS -- a figure that would be the best mark of his career if it holds up.