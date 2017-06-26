Cubs' Jeimer Candelario: Getting called up Monday
Candelario will be recalled from Triple-A Iowa ahead of the Cubs' game Monday against the Nationals, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
With Addison Russell exiting Sunday's game with a shoulder injury, the Cubs could use some infield depth this week. Candelario, a top-five prospect within the organization, is slashing .274/.366/.520 at Triple-A this season.
More News
-
Cubs' Jeimer Candelario: Sent back to minors•
-
Cubs' Jeimer Candelario: Could get sent down to play every day•
-
Cubs' Jeimer Candelario: Will stay with Cubs after call-up•
-
Cubs' Jeimer Candelario: Starting second game of doubleheader•
-
Cubs' Jeimer Candelario: Will be added as 26th man Tuesday•
-
Cubs' Jeimer Candelario: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...