Candelario will be recalled from Triple-A Iowa ahead of the Cubs' game Monday against the Nationals, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

With Addison Russell exiting Sunday's game with a shoulder injury, the Cubs could use some infield depth this week. Candelario, a top-five prospect within the organization, is slashing .274/.366/.520 at Triple-A this season.

