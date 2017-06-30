Candelario (knee) is not in the lineup Friday against the Reds.

Candelario exited Thursday's contest after he was hit by a pitch in the ninth inning. Subsequent X-Rays on his knee came back negative, but it appears the Cubs will give him a day to recover anyway. With Kris Bryant (ankle) also getting the day off, Javy Baez will take over at the hot corner for just the fourth time this season.

