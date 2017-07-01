Candelario (knee), who is not in Saturday's lineup, is unlikely to see much playing time for the foreseeable future with Kris Bryant (ankle) returning to action.

While Candelario may still be nursing a sore knee, the big news is that Bryant is back manning the hot corner, relegating Candelario to a bench role going forward. He may be optioned to Triple-A in the near future so that he can continue to get regular at-bats.

