Candelario was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Monday. He is starting at third base and batting sixth against the Nationals.

With Addison Russell dealing with a shoulder injury, Candelario was added to the Cubs' roster ahead of Monday's series opener with the Nationals to offer some extra infield depth. The 23-year-old was slashing .274/.366/.520 with Iowa before being promoted to the big leagues. He could head back to Iowa once Russell is healthy enough to return.