Cubs' Jeimer Candelario: Sent back to Triple-A
Candelario (knee) was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday.
Candelario had been nursing a sore knee and had been seeing reduced playing time anyway, making him a logical roster casualty to make room for the activation of Jason Heyward. He did see three starts in his most recent stint, but including pinch-hit appearances, was 2-for-12 at the plate over that span. Look for Candelario to be back down the stretch if the Cubs again find themselves in need of infield help.
