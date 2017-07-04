Candelario (knee) was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday.

Candelario had been nursing a sore knee and had been seeing reduced playing time anyway, making him a logical roster casualty to make room for the activation of Jason Heyward. He did see three starts in his most recent stint, but including pinch-hit appearances, was 2-for-12 at the plate over that span. Look for Candelario to be back down the stretch if the Cubs again find themselves in need of infield help.