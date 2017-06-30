Cubs' Jeimer Candelario: Sent for X-rays after HBP
Candelario was sent in for X-rays on his left knee after Thursday's win over the Nationals, Mark Gonzalez of the Chicago Tribune reports.
He was able to finish out the half inning after being hit on the knee by a pitch, but manager Joe Maddon took him out of the game when the Cubs took the field in the ninth inning. The results have yet to be released, so Candelario owners will have to take a wait-and-see approach with him heading into Friday. With Kris Bryant nursing an ankle injury, the Cubs are suddenly thin at third base. Tommy La Stella would be the likely fill-in candidate at the hot corner if both Candelario and Bryant are unavailable for Friday's series opener against the Reds.
More News
-
Cubs' Jeimer Candelario: X-rays come back negative•
-
Cubs' Jeimer Candelario: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Cubs' Jeimer Candelario: Getting called up Monday•
-
Cubs' Jeimer Candelario: Sent back to minors•
-
Cubs' Jeimer Candelario: Could get sent down to play every day•
-
Cubs' Jeimer Candelario: Will stay with Cubs after call-up•
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...
-
Waiver Wire: Snell still worth owning?
Luis Castillo has caught Scott White's eye, but he's not willing to dump Blake Snell for him....
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....