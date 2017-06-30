Candelario was sent in for X-rays on his left knee after Thursday's win over the Nationals, Mark Gonzalez of the Chicago Tribune reports.

He was able to finish out the half inning after being hit on the knee by a pitch, but manager Joe Maddon took him out of the game when the Cubs took the field in the ninth inning. The results have yet to be released, so Candelario owners will have to take a wait-and-see approach with him heading into Friday. With Kris Bryant nursing an ankle injury, the Cubs are suddenly thin at third base. Tommy La Stella would be the likely fill-in candidate at the hot corner if both Candelario and Bryant are unavailable for Friday's series opener against the Reds.