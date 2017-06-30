X-rays came back negative on Candelario's left knee Thursday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN Chicago reports.

Candelario looked to be in considerable pain as he left Thursday's game after being hit by a pitch on his left knee. Fortunately, the X-rays revealed a bruise in the area instead of any more serious damage. Still, it remains to be seen whether he'll be able to play Friday with a quick turnaround. If Kris Bryant (ankle) is also unavailable, Tommy La Stella would be the likely candidate to start at third base against the Reds.