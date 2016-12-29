Weeks has signed a minor league deal with the Cubs, Jeff Sanders of the Union-Tribune reports.

The versatile Weeks hit free agency at the end of the season after refusing an outright assignment to the Padres' Triple-A affiliate. After roughly two months, Weeks has found a new club as he inked a minor league deal with the Cubs this week. Weeks is a career .254/.316/.352 hitter with 41 stolen bases over parts of six major league seasons. He provides some organizational depth at a few different spots, but Chicago's roster is currently too deep to where Weeks has a clear path to making the major league roster.