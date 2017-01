Henderson agreed to a minor league contract with the Cubs on Friday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.

The right-handed reliever has struggled since injuring his shoulder back in 2014, most recently amassing a 4.11 ERA and 1.8 HR/9 out of the Mets bullpen last season. Henderson's career 11.6 K/9 does create some intrigue, however, so he could put up a good fight for a spot in the Cubs bullpen if he shores up his control.