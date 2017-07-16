Cubs' John Lackey: Expected to stick in rotation

Cubs manager Joe Maddon said he expects Lackey (foot) to remain in the rotation once Kyle Hendricks (hand) comes off the 10-day disabled list, likely later in July, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Lackey, who hit the DL prior to the All-Star break with an injury of his own, will be reinstated in advance of his start Tuesday in Atlanta. After a strong first season with the North Siders, the 38-year-old Lackey has regressed badly in 2017. He's lost only one mph on his fastball from the season before, but that's been enough to make him much more hittable, with Lackey submitting a 5.20 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and a career-worst 2.2 HR/9. It appears Lackey will have some leash to work through his struggles, but a move to the bullpen could be considered if he fails to rebound in his subsequent outings.