Lackey (1-2) took the loss Monday against the Brewers, allowing four runs on seven hits and one walk across six innings. He struck out two.

Lackey fell victim to the longball in this one, allowing a two-run shot to Ryan Braun in the first before solo homers by Jett Bandy and Eric Thames in the second and third, respectively. He pitched well apart from those mistakes and allowed just one baserunner over his last three frames. Lackey turned in quality starts in each of his first two outings and will look to get back on track Sunday against the Reds.