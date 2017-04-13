Lackey (1-1) gave up only one run on four hits and three walks while striking out 10 over six innings Wednesday, but it was one run too many in a 2-0 loss to the Dodgers.

The veteran righty served up a leadoff homer to Andrew Toles on the third pitch of the game, and while he settled down nicely after that the Cubs' offense couldn't solve Brandon McCarthy. Lackey is off to a strong start to 2017, posting a 17:5 K:BB in 12 innings to go along with a 3.00 ERA, and he'll look to get back in the win column Monday at home against the Brewers.