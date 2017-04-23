Cubs' John Lackey: Fans seven in losing effort
Lackey (1-3) allowed seven runs -- five earned -- on six hits and two walks while striking out seven hitters through six innings during Sunday's loss to Cincinnati.
While Lackey battled and piled up the seven punchouts, the Cinncy hitters did a lot of damage while handing Lackey his third loss of the season. The veteran righty has allowed 16 runs through 24 innings (4.88 ERA) with 26 strikeouts over his first four starts. He'll look to tidy things up in a tough road matchup against Boston next weekend.
