Cubs' John Lackey: Holds Braves in check Tuesday

Lackey (6-9) allowed one run on five hits and two walks over five innings in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Braves. He struck out one.

It was far from a dominant effort, but Lackey did just enough to qualify for the victory despite serving up his 25th home run of the season. The veteran righty will carry a 5.04 ERA into his next start Tuesday at home against the White Sox.

