Cubs' John Lackey: Holds Braves in check Tuesday
Lackey (6-9) allowed one run on five hits and two walks over five innings in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Braves. He struck out one.
It was far from a dominant effort, but Lackey did just enough to qualify for the victory despite serving up his 25th home run of the season. The veteran righty will carry a 5.04 ERA into his next start Tuesday at home against the White Sox.
More News
-
Cubs' John Lackey: Reinstated from DL ahead of Tuesday's start•
-
Cubs' John Lackey: Expected to stick in rotation•
-
Cubs' John Lackey: On track for Tuesday return•
-
Cubs' John Lackey: Lands on DL with plantar faciitis•
-
Cubs' John Lackey: Pitches six solid innings despite foot issue•
-
Cubs' John Lackey: No longer lined up for two starts next week•
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...