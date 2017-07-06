Cubs' John Lackey: Lands on DL with plantar faciitis

Lackey will head to the 10-day DL due to plantar faciitis, Jesse Rogers of ESPN Chicago reports.

Lackey pitched through the foot troubles in his Wednesday start against the Rays, where he turned in a quality outing with six innings of three-run ball. Now on the DL, Lackey won't actually have to miss a start due to the upcoming All-Star break -- his next turn in the rotation would come after the 10-day minimum has passed. The move will also clear up a roster spot for Kyle Schwarber, who was promoted back to the majors in a corresponding transaction.