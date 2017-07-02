Cubs' John Lackey: No longer lined up for two starts next week

Lackey's next start has been pushed to Wednesday against the Rays, so he no longer lines up for two starts next week, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Originally Lackey was slated to take the ball Tuesday and then again Sunday before the All-Star break, but the Cubs are opting to move Jon Lester up to pitch Tuesday in order to get their ace two more starts before the Midsummer Classic. It remains to be seen if Lackey will start the first game of the second half, or if the Cubs will tweak the rotation to move Jake Arrieta up for that start.