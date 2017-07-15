Cubs' John Lackey: On track for Tuesday return
Lackey (foot) is on track to start Tuesday against the Braves, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
After logging an encouraging bullpen session Saturday, it appears that Lackey will be ready to return to the mound for Tuesday's showdown in Atlanta. Due to the timing of Lackey's injury with the All-Star break included, he'll be able to get back without having missed a turn in the rotation. Lackey carries a 5.20 ERA and a 1.33 WHIP heading into Tuesday's outing.
