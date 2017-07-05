Cubs' John Lackey: Pitches six solid innings despite foot issue

Lackey tossed six innings Wednesday against the Rays despite dealing with plantar fasciitis in his right foot, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports. The veteran right-hander allowed three runs on six hits while striking out three, walking away with a no-decision.

This foot ailment appears to be the reason that Lackey was pushed back to start Wednesday's contest. Due to this move, he'll now get the opportunity to make his next start after the All-Star break, which hopefully should alleviate any problems he's experiencing with his foot. The issue doesn't seem to be bothering him too much, however, given that he still managed to throw 53 of his 79 pitches for strikes while limiting the damage for much of his start. As long as his plantar fasciitis either subsides or continues to be managed effectively, Lackey seems to be in line to pitch one of the first couple games following the All-Star break against the Orioles.